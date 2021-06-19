Rhumbline Advisers Has $707,000 Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Annexon worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Annexon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Annexon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Annexon by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Annexon news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,495 shares of company stock worth $855,947 in the last 90 days.

Annexon stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $916.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

