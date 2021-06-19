Rhumbline Advisers Has $755,000 Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ranpak were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 436,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ranpak by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 148,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACK. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

