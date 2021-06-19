Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,073 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Superconductor were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

