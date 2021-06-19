Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,185 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of AnaptysBio worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 633.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 65,660 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.33 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

