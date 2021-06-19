Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 3,500 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard N. Nottenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.