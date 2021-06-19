RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces $0.79 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7882 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIOCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

