Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$73.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$72.90, with a volume of 98,955 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

