Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.