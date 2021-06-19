Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Shares Up 1.1%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 92,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 89,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

