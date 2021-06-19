Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 89 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

