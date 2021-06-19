Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $192,000 Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $30.91 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $32.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

