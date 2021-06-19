Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.14 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.86.

