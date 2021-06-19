Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

