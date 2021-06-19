Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,292 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,095 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

