Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 647

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 573.80 ($7.50) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,720.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.