RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

