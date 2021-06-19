RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

RumbleON stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.94. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

