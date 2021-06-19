Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.32. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.13, with a volume of 505,672 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

