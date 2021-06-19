Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,627 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Fabrinet worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $12,453,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of FN opened at $91.17 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

