Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 161.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

