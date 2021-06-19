Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $277,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93.

In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

