Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

