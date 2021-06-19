Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 227,196 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $435,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

PSTL stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.21 million, a P/E ratio of -994.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

