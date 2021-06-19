Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $26.70 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

