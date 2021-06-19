Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Receives GBX 880 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 941.50 ($12.30). 1,049,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 682.52 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 978 ($12.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 899.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.