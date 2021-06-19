saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.06 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $34.06 million and $2.06 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $375.56 or 0.01033699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00741777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00083645 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,078 coins and its circulating supply is 90,691 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

