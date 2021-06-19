Safran’s (SAFRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Safran’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.