Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.77) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

