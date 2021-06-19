Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair currently has $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.94.

SAGE opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

