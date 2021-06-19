salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

