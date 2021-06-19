Salzgitter’s (SZG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

ETR:SZG opened at €24.02 ($28.26) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a twelve month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

