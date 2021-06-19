Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.61. 11,464,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

