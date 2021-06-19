Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,390 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 26,994.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

CME traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

