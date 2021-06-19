Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.21. 76,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.