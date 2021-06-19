Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $51.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,242.61. 482,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,341.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

