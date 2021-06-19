Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.73 ($114.97).

Sanofi stock opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €86.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

