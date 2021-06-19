Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SBSNF opened at $50.20 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.54.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.