Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

SCOAU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

