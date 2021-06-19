Scotiabank Trims BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Target Price to C$18.50

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95. BBTV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

