Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $208,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.