ScS Group’s (SCS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. ScS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 778.97. The firm has a market cap of £121.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

