Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 217.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.75.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

