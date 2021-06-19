SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SPNE stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $20.60. 869,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $683.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

