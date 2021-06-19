Seer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,681 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,041% compared to the average daily volume of 235 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,842,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47. Seer has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -13.44.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

