Sei Investments Co. Acquires 15,073 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 268.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after buying an additional 183,665 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

