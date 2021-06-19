Sei Investments Co. Buys 128,311 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after purchasing an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,312. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

