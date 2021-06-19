Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,387 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE opened at $165.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.60 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

