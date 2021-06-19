Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $254.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

