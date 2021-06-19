Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,468 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,018 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

