Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $536,478.70

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 17% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $536,478.70 and $33,000.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00137447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00180238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,565.51 or 1.00040455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

